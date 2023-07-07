Top 5 TV serials with quirky storylines that won fans hearts

There were numerous TV shows in the past that were well-liked by the public, and here are Top 5 TV serials with completely different story.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Dil Mil Gaye

Karan Singh Grover won millions of hearts by becoming doctor in this serial.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The teenage girls of the country had gone crazy after Karan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miley Jab Hum Tum

College romance created a flutter in the hearts of the teenagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Everyone started dreaming of such fun loving, romantic college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Liye

The entire shooting of 'Tere Liye' was done in Kolkata

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The audience showed this love story a tonne of support.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonpari

Sonpari used to be the favorite serial of the children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This serial introduced the children to the world of fairies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaka-Laka Boom Boom 1

One of the most favorite of the audience in no time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The market was dominated by magic pencils with shaka-laka boom-boom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhavika Sharma aka Savi's hot and stylish looks 

 

 Find Out More