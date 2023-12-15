Top 50 Asian celebrities of 2023: Shah Rukh Khan rules, Alia Bhatt ahead of Ranbir Kapoor
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
UK Weekly Eastern Eye shares the top 50 Asian Celebrities list of the year. Check out who all are in top 10.
Shah Rukh Khan has had a pretty fabulous year with Jawan and Pathaan. He now has Dunki on its way. He trended the most and is leading the Top 50 Asian celebrities list too.
The second spot is taken by Alia Bhatt. She was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, plus she made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.
Priyanka Chopra who is termed as a Global icon is third on this list. From Citadel to pictures with daughter Malti, Priyanka trended fr many reasons this year.
Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken up the fourth spot. He is quite famous globally. One of the biggest events that he was a part of this year is Coachella Valley Music festival.
English singer and songwriter Charli XCX is on the fifth spot. She remained in the news for her song Speed Drive from film Barbie.
Ranbir Kapoor who is soaring high on the success of Animal is sixth on the list.
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal has taken up the seventh spot. She is among the most accomplished and celebrated singers who is known for her melodious voice.
Thalapathy Vijay is on the eighth spot on the list of Top 50 Asian celebrities of 2023. He mainly remained in news for his films Varisu and Leo that released this year.
Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali is on the ninth spot. He is best known for the show Tere Bin.
Iman Vellani, the Canadia actor, who became the lead in The Marvels as Kamala Khan, is on the tenth spot.
Amitabh Bachchan also made it to the list but he is on 35th spot as per a report in Indian Express.
Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan has taken up the 44th position. She is the youngest on the list.
