Top 6 hit movies rejected by Sonakshi Sinha
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha has been in the news recently with the rumours of her marrying Zaheer Iqbal.
Sonakshi has been a part of a lot of blockbuster movies over the period of time including the Dabangg series and more.
Here, we take a look at some of the blockbuster movies rejected by the Indian actress.
Initially approached for the lead role in Haseena Parkar, Sonakshi Sinha declined due to scheduling conflicts.
Sonakshi agreed to star in the film Mubarakan but later opted out when Arjun Kapoor was cast opposite her.
As per reports Chiranjeevi’s 150th film was also rejected by Sonakshi Sinha.
She was offered a role in the Housefull 4 which she declined due to prior commitments.
Udta Punjab offered the role of a migrant worker to Sonakshi, she turned down the film, which went on to be critically acclaimed/
Sonakshi couldn't accommodate Race 2 due to scheduling conflicts with Dabangg 2.
