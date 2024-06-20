Top 6 Indian celebs who went on a Hollywood talk show and made India proud

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2024

Many Bollywood superstars have went on Hollywood talkshows and made their country proud of them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Be it the global icon Priyanka Chopra or the Indian gabru Diljeet Dosanjh, they have worked hard to reach this level.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's widely watched show The Tonight Show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan: Abhishek's perceptive and captivating chat on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" focused attention on his diverse skill set and Indian film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan (SRK): The King of Bollywood and a proud representative of India, SRK's wit and charisma on "The Late Show with David Letterman" enchanted audiences around the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone: Praised as a representation of Indian cinema and culture, Deepika's calm and self-assured appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai: By showcasing her as a worldwide symbol of brilliance and beauty, Aishwarya's grace on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" gave India great pride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra: By presenting Indian talent and culture on a worldwide scale, Priyanka impressed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with her charm and knowledge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 films on OTT where the killer remains a secret till the end

 

 Find Out More