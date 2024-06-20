Top 6 Indian celebs who went on a Hollywood talk show and made India proud
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 20, 2024
Many Bollywood superstars have went on Hollywood talkshows and made their country proud of them.
Be it the global icon Priyanka Chopra or the Indian gabru Diljeet Dosanjh, they have worked hard to reach this level.
Recently, Diljit Dosanjh made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's widely watched show The Tonight Show.
Abhishek Bachchan: Abhishek's perceptive and captivating chat on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" focused attention on his diverse skill set and Indian film.
Shah Rukh Khan (SRK): The King of Bollywood and a proud representative of India, SRK's wit and charisma on "The Late Show with David Letterman" enchanted audiences around the world.
Deepika Padukone: Praised as a representation of Indian cinema and culture, Deepika's calm and self-assured appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Aishwarya Rai: By showcasing her as a worldwide symbol of brilliance and beauty, Aishwarya's grace on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" gave India great pride.
Priyanka Chopra: By presenting Indian talent and culture on a worldwide scale, Priyanka impressed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with her charm and knowledge.
