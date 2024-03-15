Top 6 rumoured couples from South film industry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024

Enter the glitzy realm of the South film industry, where mystery, glitz, and stardom coexist harmoniously.

Have a look at the most popular rumoured couples of the South film industry.

Rumors have been stirred by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's on-screen chemistry, who have been photographed together on multiple occasions.

Speculations regarding Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's relationship are common, and fans like watching them together.

Rumors of a love relationship have been started by Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, who have been spotted together on multiple occasions and through their social media contacts.

Celebrity duo Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been together in multiple movies, and their on-screen connection has sparked whispers of a possible romance in real life.

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, the suspected pair, have been spotted together multiple times. They haven't verified the rumors, though.

Rumors of Naga Chaitanya's relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala began to circulate following his split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

