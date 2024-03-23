Top 6 things to know before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer release

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer is all set to launch on March 26, 2024.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the stars will share screen space for the first time ever.

The movie will also reunite Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha after 5 years since Mission Mangal.

Not only that, the movie also reunites Prithviraj Sukumaran with Akshay Kumar after 7 years since Naam Shabana.

The movie has been shot in picturesque locations including Jordan, UK, Scotland, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai.

A fresh Bollywood pairing of Tiger Shroff and Alaya F. will also be featured.

Features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar.

The movie is directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The production team of the movie Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

The movie is scheduled for release on Eid 2024.

