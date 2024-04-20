Top 6 times in Bollywood movies when actors weren't acting
Nishant
| Apr 20, 2024
When actors went beyond the given script and gave extraordinary performances.
Shah Rukh Khan's aao aao pigeon call was an impromptu addition, enhancing the scripted scene with Amrish Puri.
Agar Tum Sath Ho in Tamasha saw Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's emotional scene was improvised, capturing genuine reactions.
The banter between Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Deepika Padukone in Piku was improvised, including Deepika throwing the knife into the water.
Shah Rukh Khan's decision to drop Kajol during a dance was unscripted, capturing her genuine surprise and frustration in DDLJ.
The Date Swap in Kal Ho Naa Ho with Shah Rukh Khan's impromptu conversations with Rajpal Yadav.
Huma Quereshi's reaction to Nawazuddin Siddiqui to take her permission before holding her hand, was an improvised addition in Gangs Of Wasseypur.
These were some instances in Bollywood movies when the actors went off script and improvised for their roles.
