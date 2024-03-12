Top 7 actresses who were in an abusive relationship including Aishwarya Rai, Kangana Ranaut and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Some Bollywood actresses have been unlucky in love and relationships.

Kangana Ranaut was with Aditya Pancholi at one point. After their break up she revealed that she faced domestic violence in that relationship.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman used to be in a traumatic marriage with Sanjay Khan.

Karishma Kapoor was unhappy after her marriage with Sanjay Kapur according to sources.

It was quite famous that Aishwarya Rai was not in a healthy relationship with Salman Khan.

Dalljiet Kaur, famous TV actress was with Shalin Bhanot who was abusive towards her, as per her opinions.

Rati Agnihotri was stuck in an abusive marriage and later filed a complaint against her husband.

Pooja Bhatt was once in a live-in relationship with Ranvir Shorey but that too indeed quickly because of domestic violence.

