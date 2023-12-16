Top 7 best Korean dramas to watch after Death's Game on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023

Death's Game, one of the much anticipated Korean dramas that premiered in December 2023, has generated a lot of buzz in K-town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a highly regarded cast, Reply 1988 is a cult classic in the K-dramas genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hospital Playlist demonstrates how Shin Won Ho, a master at weaving together numerous distinct character arcs within realistic narratives, uses this technique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a lot of Hallyu stars, Our Blues is an anthology drama with compelling stories and likable characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moving, regarded as one of the top K-dramas of 2023, features an exceptional cast portraying superheroes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich families are the subject of SKY Castle, a captivating family drama that is among the highest-rated K-dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The dream cast of Squid Game is largely responsible for its widespread success along with the storyline of course.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dream High is a series that blends K-pop and K-drama, starring upcoming talent like Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, 2 PM's Taecyeon and Wooyoung, Hahm Eun Jung, and IU.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 easy Korean beauty tips for men

 

 Find Out More