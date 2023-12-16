Top 7 best Korean dramas to watch after Death's Game on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Dec 16, 2023
Death's Game, one of the much anticipated Korean dramas that premiered in December 2023, has generated a lot of buzz in K-town.
With a highly regarded cast, Reply 1988 is a cult classic in the K-dramas genre.
Hospital Playlist demonstrates how Shin Won Ho, a master at weaving together numerous distinct character arcs within realistic narratives, uses this technique.
With a lot of Hallyu stars, Our Blues is an anthology drama with compelling stories and likable characters.
Moving, regarded as one of the top K-dramas of 2023, features an exceptional cast portraying superheroes.
Rich families are the subject of SKY Castle, a captivating family drama that is among the highest-rated K-dramas.
The dream cast of Squid Game is largely responsible for its widespread success along with the storyline of course.
Dream High is a series that blends K-pop and K-drama, starring upcoming talent like Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, 2 PM's Taecyeon and Wooyoung, Hahm Eun Jung, and IU.
