Top 7 Bollywood actors who earn huge amount through rental income

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan; here is a list of Bollywood actors who invested big in real estate.

Ajay Devgn reportedly earns a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for five years, according to a Mint report.

Salman Khan earns Rs 1 crore every month from his rental deal with LandCraft.

Kajol reportedly gets a monthly rent of Rs 90,000.

Karan Johar reportedly earns monthly rent of Rs Rs 17.56 lakh and Rs 6.15 lakh, according to MoneyControl.

Ranbir Kapoor earns Rs 4 lakhs every month from renting out his apartment, located in Pune.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly gets a rent of Rs 18.90 lakh per month for 15 years, according to Hindustan Times.

Saif Ali Khan reportedly receives a monthly rent of Rs 3.5 lakh for the 1,500-square-foot property.

