Top 7 Bollywood actresses who allegedly RUINED their looks with plastic surgery

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Rakhi Sawant, who is also known as the drama queen of Bollywood, is well known for her appearance in Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi went through her first surgery early in life and allegedly got a breast implant, after that she got a lip job, jawline tightening and more.

Sofia Hayat, one of the ex-contestant in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss was also one of the celebrities who ended up ruining her own appearance.

She wanted to have fuller lips as well but the surgery didn’t turn out the best. She faced a lot of trolls for the horrible surgery.

Koena Mitra probably suffered the worst surgery outcome.

She went for a nose surgery but her body didn't react well to it, she was quoted as saying, “After the surgery, my bones started swelling up. Even the doctors gave up and said that only medicine and prayers will work”.

Minissha Lamba allegedly went through a small surgery but it didn't help her career.

Priyanka Chopra went under the knife. As mentioned by her, the doctor messed up and she had to go through multiple surgeries to fix her nose.

Shama Sikander was also heavily scrutinized for going under the knife but she responded to those rumours saying that she only took botox and not surgery.

Shruti Haasan went through a surgery and publicly revealed that she opted for it however she did also mention that she doesn't promote doing so.

