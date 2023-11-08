Top 7 Bollywood actresses who allegedly RUINED their looks with plastic surgery
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Rakhi Sawant, who is also known as the drama queen of Bollywood, is well known for her appearance in Bigg Boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi went through her first surgery early in life and allegedly got a breast implant, after that she got a lip job, jawline tightening and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sofia Hayat, one of the ex-contestant in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss was also one of the celebrities who ended up ruining her own appearance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She wanted to have fuller lips as well but the surgery didn’t turn out the best. She faced a lot of trolls for the horrible surgery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koena Mitra probably suffered the worst surgery outcome.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She went for a nose surgery but her body didn't react well to it, she was quoted as saying, “After the surgery, my bones started swelling up. Even the doctors gave up and said that only medicine and prayers will work”.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Minissha Lamba allegedly went through a small surgery but it didn't help her career.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra went under the knife. As mentioned by her, the doctor messed up and she had to go through multiple surgeries to fix her nose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shama Sikander was also heavily scrutinized for going under the knife but she responded to those rumours saying that she only took botox and not surgery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan went through a surgery and publicly revealed that she opted for it however she did also mention that she doesn't promote doing so.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Pakistani celebs who worked in Bollywood and achieved success