Top 7 Bollywood autobiographies to read if you have a ‘filmy keeda’

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

It’s easy and interesting to see the glamorous life of the celebs but it's difficult to know about their personal life journey.

This insightful, intimate autobiography, Rishi Kapoor: Khullam Khulla, chronicles the 50 years of Rishi Kapoor's career in Bollywood.

Anupam Kher: Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly An Autobiography has funny anecdotes and Anupam Kher’s life lessons.

In this autobiography, the filmmaker and producer shares everything and lays it all on the line, Karan Johar: An Unsuitable Boy.

Vyjayanthimala: Bonding… A Memoir is a good read for all who are interested in autobiographies.

The 2012 publication of Kareena Kapoor: The Style Diary of a Bollywood Diva includes information on the actress's brief romance with husband Saif Ali Khan in addition to beauty, exercise, and fashion advice.

The seasoned actor known as Dilip Kumar, who was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan, discusses the little-known stories of his career in Hindi films in Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow.

Many autobiographies in Bollywood are ghostwritten, but Naseeruddin Shah took ten years to write his, covering everything in Naseeruddin Shah: And Then, One Day.

