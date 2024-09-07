Top 7 Bollywood couple inspired Ganesh Chaturthi ethnic fashion that will make you look wow
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 07, 2024
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput twin in white shade and look amazing.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will make you fall in love with their charm and elegance.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will make you go weak in the knees with their bond.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt give major love goals to many couples with their perfect love.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh look drop dead gorgeous in this picture and we are in love with their style.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular jodis in the industry that give love goals.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles in this picture.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are head over heels in love with each other and their happy pictures are a proof of the same.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pictures will make you skip your heartbeat.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will leave you impressed with their styling sense.
