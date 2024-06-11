Top 7 Bollywood couples embracing parenthood in 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

At the trailer launch of Article 370, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared the joyful news that they are expecting their first child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced on February 9 that they are expecting their first child together, celebrating with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a minimal poster on saying September 2024, hinting towards the obvious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal revealed they are expecting their first child, sharing a tender Instagram photo where Varun kisses Natasha’s baby bump.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amala Paul announced her pregnancy at the start of year as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur proudly announced the birth of their baby boy, expressing their joy and love on Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also recently welcomed their second child, Akaay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva is also a baby this year with her husband Yashas Patla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kota Factory season 3 trailer review: Here's what to expect from the new season

 

 Find Out More