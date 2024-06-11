Top 7 Bollywood couples embracing parenthood in 2024
Nishant
| Jun 11, 2024
At the trailer launch of Article 370, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared the joyful news that they are expecting their first child.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced on February 9 that they are expecting their first child together, celebrating with a heartfelt Instagram post.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a minimal poster on saying September 2024, hinting towards the obvious.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal revealed they are expecting their first child, sharing a tender Instagram photo where Varun kisses Natasha’s baby bump.
Amala Paul announced her pregnancy at the start of year as well.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur proudly announced the birth of their baby boy, expressing their joy and love on Instagram.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also recently welcomed their second child, Akaay.
Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva is also a baby this year with her husband Yashas Patla.
