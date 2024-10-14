Top 7 Bollywood stars who hold Guinness World records
Janhvi Sharma
Amitabh Bachchan holds a record of singing Hanuman Chalisa with 19 singers.
Big B has time and again managed to impress all with his style.
Sonakshi Sinha participated in an event wherein most people painted their nails at the same time.
Abhishek Bachchan holds records for making most public appearances in 12 hours.
Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is one of the most amazing stars.
Akshay Kumar holds record for clicking selfies in 3 minutes.
The Kapoor Family has set record for most number of family members in Bollywood.
Asha Bhosle has recorded up to 11,000 solo, duets and chorus songs.
Kumar Sanu recorded 28 songs in one day.
