Top 7 brands that Isha Ambani owns

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani was recently promoted to the board of directors alongside his brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani is now the Managing Director of Reliance Retail, valued at $100 billion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani has overseen the growth of Reliance Retail, acquiring and partnering with popular international brands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, curates luxury brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hamleys, the world's largest toy retailer, was acquired by Reliance Brands Limited in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AJIO, Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle e-commerce website, partners with international brands like GAP.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cover Story, a fashion brand under Reliance Retail, brings global couture to India's high street.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Freshpik, a gourmet brand, caters to upscale customers with a range of international ingredients and products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netmeds was acquired by Reliance Retail in 2020, they also acquired the parent company Vitalic for about Rs 620 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reliance Retail partnered with 7-Eleven to open stores in India, starting with Mumbai in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies inspired from Shakespeare's works

 

 Find Out More