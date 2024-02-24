Top 7 brands that Isha Ambani owns
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani was recently promoted to the board of directors alongside his brothers.
Isha Ambani is now the Managing Director of Reliance Retail, valued at $100 billion.
Isha Ambani has overseen the growth of Reliance Retail, acquiring and partnering with popular international brands.
Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, curates luxury brands like Versace and Dolce & Gabbana.
Hamleys, the world's largest toy retailer, was acquired by Reliance Brands Limited in 2019.
AJIO, Reliance Retail's fashion and lifestyle e-commerce website, partners with international brands like GAP.
Cover Story, a fashion brand under Reliance Retail, brings global couture to India's high street.
Freshpik, a gourmet brand, caters to upscale customers with a range of international ingredients and products.
Netmeds was acquired by Reliance Retail in 2020, they also acquired the parent company Vitalic for about Rs 620 crore.
Reliance Retail partnered with 7-Eleven to open stores in India, starting with Mumbai in 2021.
