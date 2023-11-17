Top 7 Celebs who are no more, but are still earning
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Michael Jackson - The singer passed away in the year 2009 and earned $115 million during that period.
Elvis Presley - Actor and singer passed away in 1977 and earned $100 million.
Ray Manzarek - The famous keyboard player earned $45 million after his death.
Dr. Seuss - American children’s author earned $40 million even after he passed away.
Charles M. Schulz - The famous American cartoonist died in 2000 and earned $30 million during the period.
Prince - Very popular musician passed away in 2016, still earned $30 million.
Whitney Houston - The popular singer left the world in 2016 and earned $30 million.
