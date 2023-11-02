Top 7 controversies of Shah Rukh Khan that broke the internet
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
A police complaint was filed against Shah Rukh Khan for misbehaving with the Wankhede stadium’s staff and the President of MCA, Vilasrao Deshmukh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK got involved in a link up controversy with Priyanka Chopra during the shooting of Don 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is believed that SRK with his wife Gauri Khan went for sex determination of their third child during the pregnancy period.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being the biggest superstars, SRK and Salman got into a feud in 2008 when apparently SRK made a sarcastic comment on Salman’s ex, Aishwarya Rai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Famous singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya accused Shah Rukh Khan for not giving him his due credits in films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has a habit of smoking which has made him land in trouble whenever he is seen smoking in a public area in the past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2009 SRK was denied entry to the New Jersey’s airport and was made to wait for 2 hours because of his last name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Times Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the funniest actor on Twitter
Find Out More