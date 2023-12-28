Top 7 expensive Indian web series with budgets higher that Bollywood movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
As web series get more famous with time their budgets are also increasing with time.
As the profit margins of web series are increasing so are their budgets and hence we see these web series with huge budgets.
Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe:Into the Shadows was reportedly made with a budget of 40 crores.
The Indian period web series, The Empire had a lot money supplied to it with budget amounting to 40 crores as well.
Crime drama series, The Family Man had 2 seasons with each of them costing the production 50 crores.
Mirzapur was another one of the highly profitable web series which cost 60 crores in the making, fans are now readying up for the 3rd season of the same.
The grand sets of Made in Heaven also cost the production 100 crores in the making.
After the massive success of Sacred Games, season two of the series was made with a staggering budget of 100 crores.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the costliest Indian web series which had a budget of 200 crores.
