Top 7 Indian directors who conquered the Box Office with 500 crore blockbusters
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Movies in 2023 broke a lot of Box Office records with releases like, Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal all breaking the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, there is a fair share of Southern movies which have dominated the Box Office thanks to these directors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli was the director who set new standards for Indian movies with both parts of Baahubali and recently RRR which all easily crossed 500 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prashanth Neel, another director from the south who broke records with his movie series, KGF, with the second part even crossing 1000 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee who is also majorly a director from the south collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and produced Jawan which grossed around 700 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The hype of Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback was real and a collaboration with Siddharth Anand for Pathaan was just perfect as the movie made around 650 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-talked-about movie, Animal which was released last year only also grossed about 600 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another 2023 release on the list is Gadar 2, which saw the collaboration of Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol and grossed around 625 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari broke all records with his collaboration with Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal which reportedly grossed more than 2000 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood love triangles on OTT that make for an enthralling watch
Find Out More