Top 7 interesting facts about Malaika Arora's song Chaiyya Chaiyya that you did not know
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 12, 2024
Malaika Arora's popular song Chaiyya Chaiyya was not supposed to be shot at the Ooty railway station.
The makers did not get permission and they had to then shot on a train.
The song might never have become famous if it was not shot on top of the train.
Nobody wore a safety harness for the dangerous shoot.
The actors and crew were covered in dust at the end of the day.
Malaika Arora was not the first choice for the song. It was first offered to Shilpa Shetty and Shilpa Shirodkar.
The song was shot with just one camera mounted on a crane and a steadicam which was operated by Farah.
Shah Rukh Khan volunteered to dance on top of the engine room, but Farah Khan refused.
Malaika Arora practiced the steps in a hotel and did not get time to rehearse on the train.
AR Rahman had completed the recording and editing of the song in three days and sent the soundtrack to Farah.
