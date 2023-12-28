Top 7 K-dramas renewed by Netflix for second season
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
All Of Us Are Dead season 2 is expected to release in 2024.
The Korean zombie thriller got everyone hooked when its first part released in 2022.
Squid Game season 2 is one of the most-anticipated web series of 2024. Netflix is yet to announce its release date.
It is reported that the second instalment will have more intense and shocking games that season one.
It is being reported that Netflix has renewed Hellbound for its season 2 and it will release sometime in 2024.
Hellbound got everyone fascinated as the story was about otherworldly beings summoning individuals to hell, turning world in a place of justice.
Not second but Sweet Home season 3 is expected to release in 2024.
It will be the final season of the K-drama that had humans turning into monsters.
The season 2 of Weak Hero Class 2 will make it to Netflix soon. It will star Park Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-young!
Signal 2 is also making a comeback on Netflix after years of its first part entertaining the audience.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 is also on its way. The story revolves around the lead who suffers from Asperger's syndrome.
Well, just like fans, we are super excited to catch these next instalments of the famous K-dramas soon.
