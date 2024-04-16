Top 7 K-pop singers who turned into actors
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
Korea has many talented artists ranging from singers, to actors to both in one!
Check out whether your favourite K-pop singer and Kdrama actors are in this list or not.
In addition to being praised for her lovely voice, IU (Lee Ji-eun) has acted in popular dramas including Hotel Del Luna.
Do Kyung Soo, sometimes referred to as D.O. from EXO, has gained praise for his performances in comedies like My Annoying Brother and dramas like 100 Days My Prince.
Black Pink's Jennie Kim, who is well-known for her vocals and rapping, made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol.
Another member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, has enthralled listeners with her vocal melodies and her role in the drama Snowdrop.
GOT7 member Park Jin Young has demonstrated his versatility as a singer-songwriter and in dramas such as He Is Psychometric.
With his appearances in dramas like True Beauty and his calming vocals, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has won people over.
Former Miss A, Bae Suzy is known as The Nation's First Love and has starred in hits including Vagabond and While You Were Sleeping.
