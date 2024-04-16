Top 7 K-pop singers who turned into actors

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Korea has many talented artists ranging from singers, to actors to both in one!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check out whether your favourite K-pop singer and Kdrama actors are in this list or not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition to being praised for her lovely voice, IU (Lee Ji-eun) has acted in popular dramas including Hotel Del Luna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Kyung Soo, sometimes referred to as D.O. from EXO, has gained praise for his performances in comedies like My Annoying Brother and dramas like 100 Days My Prince.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Pink's Jennie Kim, who is well-known for her vocals and rapping, made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo, has enthralled listeners with her vocal melodies and her role in the drama Snowdrop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GOT7 member Park Jin Young has demonstrated his versatility as a singer-songwriter and in dramas such as He Is Psychometric.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With his appearances in dramas like True Beauty and his calming vocals, Astro's Cha Eun Woo has won people over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Former Miss A, Bae Suzy is known as The Nation's First Love and has starred in hits including Vagabond and While You Were Sleeping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean hair care secrets to have frizz free hair forever

 

 Find Out More