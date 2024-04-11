Top 7 Korean actors whose cameo was loved by the fans

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

Gong Yoo in the Squid Game was a salesperson and acted brilliantly.

Jung Hae in Goblin made a cameo which was loved by fans.

Kum Soo Hyun in Cloy was a hilarious character for a short role.

Song Joong Ki in Queen of tears gave us a surprise cameo.

Lee Jong Suk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo was brilliant in terms of screen presence .

Lee Joon Gi in Hotel del Luna played the short role of a priest.

Jung Hae in Reply 1988 was well appreciated by all the audiences.

These Korean actors were extremely loved for their cool cameos in Korean dramas.

