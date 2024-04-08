Top 7 Korean drama characters that we loved, but were red flags

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Red flag characters in K-dramas receive the same level of devotion as green flag characters. Here are a handful of them.

It's frustrating to observe Song Kang's Nevertheless character Park Jae Eon's commitment problems as he manipulates Yoo Na Bi's (Han So Hee) feelings throughout the series.

Playing chaebol heirs, whose riches apparently gives them the right to be bad boys, is clearly something Lee Min Ho is fond of doing.

In Lim Ji Yeon's drama The Glory, Park Yeon Jin harasses her high school student Moon Dong Eun.

A character portrayed by the absurdly attractive Park Seo Joon is difficult to dislike. He portrayed Ji Sung Joon in the drama She Was Pretty, where this is very evident. that he is a red flag character

In The Interest of Love, Moon Ga Young's Ahn Soo Young is a character who consistently acts recklessly.

There are guys who are bad boys and then there are pure psychopaths like Jang Han Seok, who is expertly portrayed in Vincenzo by 2PM member Taecyeon.

While other men experience guilt when discovered to have an extramarital affair, Lee Tae Oh, a character in Park Hae Joon's The World of the Married, openly boasts about his extramarital affair.

