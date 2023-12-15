Top 7 latest Telugu movies to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
If you love watching Telugu films or want to explore this genre, dive into the experience by watching these films online.
Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari is determined to exact revenge on a wealthy businessman who caused him financial harm in the film Bhagavanth Kesari.
In Leo, a drug cartel claims Parthiban was previously a member of their group,who is a kind café owner in Kashmir who repels a group of vicious attackers.
When a man obtains a voter ID, two rival organizations approach him out of the blue in the film Martin Luther King.
See the unsung Muthiah Muralidaran narrative that will leave you perplexed by watching 800.
In Jigarthanda Double X, a thug who wants to become a well-known actor and a director agree to work together on a movie.
Maa Oori Polimera 2 revolves around a police officer who goes to a village afflicted by dark magic to seek justice for his brother's death.
The search for Japan, a renowned thief who is untouchable, is sparked by a bold heist at a jewellery showroom is the plot of Japan.
