Top 7 most-awaited sequels of South Indian films in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Aghora.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 has left fans eagerly waiting for the film.
Adivi Sesh starrer spy thriller Goodachari 2 is awaited.
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will release in the second half of 2024.
Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun in main roles will hit the theatres on August 15.
Indiana 2 stars Kamal Haasan and this film is the most anticipated sequels of 2024.
