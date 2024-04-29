Top 7 most-awaited sequels of South Indian films in 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2024

Akhanda 2 stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Aghora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 has left fans eagerly waiting for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adivi Sesh starrer spy thriller Goodachari 2 is awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 will release in the second half of 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun in main roles will hit the theatres on August 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indiana 2 stars Kamal Haasan and this film is the most anticipated sequels of 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest-rated Hindi films on IMDb to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More