Top 7 most dramatic Korean dramas of all time

Everyone is aware that the majority of well-known K-dramas are melodramas, with the plots usually centering on tragedies, love stories, or similar themes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A charming love drama, "Call It Love" is about the blooming connection between two people with quite different personalities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"My Liberation Notes" is a moving tale that chronicles a woman's journey of love and music toward emancipation and self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"My Dearest" is a dramatic story of love and selflessness between two childhood friends whose paths diverge dramatically.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Tell Me That You Love Me" is an engrossing romance serial that delves into the intricacies of modern-day relationships and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Just Between Lovers" is a moving drama that follows the recovery process of two people who, after surviving a terrible disaster, come to rely on one another for love and support.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Do You Like Brahms?" is a lovely melodrama about the lives of classical musicians who are chasing their goals and juggling ambition and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"When the Weather is Fine" is a story about a calm relationship in a beautiful rural setting, where two individuals find comfort and healing in each other's presence while overcoming obstacles in life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian psychological thrillers on Netflix and more OTT