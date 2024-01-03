Top 7 movies rejected by Jr NTR that turned out to be blockbusters
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
NTR Jr. is all set to make a comeback to the industry after RRR with Devara: Part 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara seems to be another big project starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, are some movies that the star rejected throughout his career for different reasons,
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil was rejected by him as he didn’t want to play the role of a student again and again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kick was offered to him as well but he didn’t want to work with Surender Reddy again after the last two projects failed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhadra was rejected by both him and Allu Arjun and ended up being another Ravi Teja movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Srimanthodu was rejected by NTR Jr. for reasons best known to him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR rejected the role of Kathiri in Oopiri solely because he thought his fans wouldn’t like him touching the feet of co-star Nagarjuna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blockbuster movie Arya was also first offered to Jr. NTR which he rejected for unknown reasons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When the movie Athanokkade was offered to him, he further recommended the name of Nandamuri Kalyanram who he thought would be more fit for the role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 mythological films and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More