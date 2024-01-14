Top 7 movies that Guntur Kaaram fame Mahesh Babu rejected
Nishant
Jan 14, 2024
Mahesh Babu had a banging comeback at the start of the year with Guntur Kaaram.
The movie made the biggest opening of the year yet making 41 crores on the first day only.
Mahesh is a big south superstar and has had some hits and misses throughout his career.
Let’s take a look at some of the movies that he rejected that went on to be blockbusters.
The original Ghajini by AR Murugadoss which was inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Memento was rejected by Mahesh due to unknown reasons.
Mahesh was also the first choice for Leader, the movie ended up casting Rana Daggubati for it. The role needed him to have a physical transformation which he wasn’t ready for.
Nanban which was the Tamil remake of 3 Idiots, Mahesh was the first choice for the lead role but he rejected as he anticipated the movie to not do well.
Pushpa: The Rise, one of the most successful movies of 2021 was reportedly first offered to Mahesh but he wasn’t ready for the needed transformation.
He was also offered the lead role in Varsham, a romantic action movie which was later done by Prabhas.
Idiot was another romantic action movie which he declined and the role went on to Ravi Teja.
As per a Times of India report, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga first wanted to cast Mahesh Babu in the lead role for his movie Animal.
