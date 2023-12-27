Top 7 Netflix shows ending in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Netflix saw a lot of its famous shows being cancelled in 2024 namely the fan favourite Mindhunter
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from that Netflix has come out with a lot of heartbreaking news lately as we go over all the series that will be ending in 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mo is the true fun story of a guy hustling in Texas to provide support for his Palestinian family. The show will get a second season which will also be the last.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karate series Cobra Kai will finally be ending as the 6th season is said to be its last.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big Mouth is also renewed for its 8th season which is all set to debut in 2024, it’ll also be the last in the seasons in the series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Tooth the story of a little boy who is half human half deer seems to be coming to an end with its 3rd season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The widely loved romance crime series YOU will also be coming to an end with its final and last 5th season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set during the Norse times, Vikings Valhalla renewed for its 3rd and final season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With the recent release of its 7th season, Elite is set for its 8th and final season which should be released anytime during 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Lee Sun Kyun and other Top Korean stars embroiled in drug controversies
Find Out More