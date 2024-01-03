Top 7 new Anime shows to watch on OTT in January 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
With a mix of highly anticipated comebacks and brand-new shows that are sure to attract viewers, January is off to a great start.
Three seasons of the psychological thriller Classroom of the Elite promise an engrossing mix of romance, drama, and relentlessly compelling narrative.
In Solo Leveling, hunters gain superhuman abilities in a world overrun by monsters.
One Piece: Egghead Island Arc: This arc is expected to shed light on deeper relationships and offer solutions inside the One Piece universe.
This season of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, which is returning after a seven-year break, promises exciting confrontations and discoveries.
In Metallic Rouge, the Immortal Nine poses a danger to human society in a future where humans and androids coexist.
HIGH CARD Season 2 will return with an amazing slate of episodes for you to enjoy.
The arrival of Mashle Season 2 is eagerly anticipated by fans.
