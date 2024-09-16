Top 7 Pakistani dramas with engaging storylines to watch on YouTube for free
Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Parizaad, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and more Pakistani dramas that managed to won hearts.
Here is a list of Pakistani dramas that you should watch now on YouTube.
Have you watched these, let us know.
Humsafar is a story of a couple, Khirad and Ashar who got married under pressure.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will keep you glued to the screens.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a romantic family drama about a woman who marries a man with a laid-back attitude.
Mere Humsafar is about Hamza and Hala who will make you fall in love with their story.
Parizaad is a Pakistani drama based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name.
Sadqay Tumhare is a Pakistani drama about an innocent village girl who gets engaged to a boy from the city.
Baaghi is a biographical drama based on the life of Qandeel Baloch.
