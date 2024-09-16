Top 7 Pakistani dramas with engaging storylines to watch on YouTube for free

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2024

Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Parizaad, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and more Pakistani dramas that managed to won hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here is a list of Pakistani dramas that you should watch now on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Have you watched these, let us know.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar is a story of a couple, Khirad and Ashar who got married under pressure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed will keep you glued to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is a romantic family drama about a woman who marries a man with a laid-back attitude.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar is about Hamza and Hala who will make you fall in love with their story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parizaad is a Pakistani drama based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sadqay Tumhare is a Pakistani drama about an innocent village girl who gets engaged to a boy from the city.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi is a biographical drama based on the life of Qandeel Baloch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor that prove she is the cutest starkid ever

 

 Find Out More