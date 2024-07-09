Top 7 popular Korean actresses from popular shows

Jul 09, 2024

Bae Suzy: Made a name for herself with "Start-Up."

Song Hye-kyo: Well-known for "Descendants of the Sun."

Lee Ji-eun enthralled viewers in "Hotel Del Luna."

Jun Ji-hyun is a famous actress for "My Love from the Star."

Park Shin-hye: Known for "Pinocchio" and "The Heirs."

Son Ye-jin starred in the popular drama "Crash Landing on You."

Viewers were impressed with Kim Go-eun in "Goblin."

Which one is your favoutite Korean actress?

