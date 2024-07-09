Top 7 popular Korean actresses from popular shows
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 09, 2024
Bae Suzy: Made a name for herself with "Start-Up."
Song Hye-kyo: Well-known for "Descendants of the Sun."
Lee Ji-eun enthralled viewers in "Hotel Del Luna."
Jun Ji-hyun is a famous actress for "My Love from the Star."
Park Shin-hye: Known for "Pinocchio" and "The Heirs."
Son Ye-jin starred in the popular drama "Crash Landing on You."
Viewers were impressed with Kim Go-eun in "Goblin."
Which one is your favoutite Korean actress?
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone to Sharvari: Here are IMDb's Top 10 popular Indian stars
