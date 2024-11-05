Top 7 Sharda Sinha Chhath Puja songs that became iconic
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 05, 2024
Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha is said to be unwell and on ventilator. She is said to be the Bihar Kokila due to her melodious voice.
Sharda Sinha is known for singing traditional and folk songs. She is so well-known that PM Narendra Modi has also assured full support for the treatment.
Among all the songs, Sharda Sinha is known for singing Chhath Puja songs. Reportedly, she has sung 62 Chhath Puja songs.
The title song from Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya album by Sharda Sinha is one of the most famous ones.
Kelwa Ke Paat Par is also one of the most loved songs from Chhath Puja celebrations.
Hey Chhathi Maiya is a Chhath Puja special song by Sharda Sinha. It was released in 1986.
Ho Deenanath is from album Chhathi Maiya. It was release in 2021.
Kartik Maas Ijoriya is a Bhojpuri folk song by Sharda Sinha that is specially played during Chhath Puja.
Chhath Ke Baratiya is a recent Chhath Puja song by Sharda Sinha. It released in 2022.
Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan is a Bhojpuri Chhath Puja Geet by Sharda Sinha that became very popular.
