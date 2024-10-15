Top 7 South Indian stars who denied doing big budget Bollywood films
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 15, 2024
Anushka Shetty also turned down the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 Tamasha.
According to DNA, Kannada superstar Darshan was offered the role of the antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, but he refused to do it.
In 2022, Mahesh Babu said that he had no plans to act in Bollywood.
Rashmika Mandanna was reportedly offered the female lead role in Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. She turned it down due to scheduling conflicts.
Later, director Kabir Khan approached Rajnikanth, who also declined the offer due to unknown reasons.
Anushka Shetty declined the role in Singham opposite Ajay Devgn as per a news in Times of India.
The makers of Laal Kaptaan had initially approached KGF star Yash for the lead role, but he declined the offer due to unknown reasons as per News18.
According to News18, Allu Arjun was approached to play the role in the film, but he turned it down.
Nayanthara turned down the offer to be part of Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express in 2013 as she was reportedly seeking a more substantial role.
According to Times Now, the director of Animal had offered the lead role to Mahesh Babu, who turned it down citing that the character was too dark for his taste.
