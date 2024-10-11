Top 7 Telugu films releasing this Dussehra to watch
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 11, 2024
Vettaiyan stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth in main roles.
Vettaiyan is an epic action drama film that will keep you glued to the screens.
Janaka Aithe Ganaka will release in theatres on October 12.
Janaka Aithe Ganaka is a story about the life of a middle class family.
Maa Nanna Superhero is a story about a man struggling with his relationship. Release on October 11.
Martin is a perfect action-thriller film starring Dhruva Sarja. To released on October 11.
Sri Sri Sri Raajavaru will hit theatres on October 10 and is a family entertainer.
Visvam is an action comedy film starring Gopichand and Kavya Thapar in the main roles.
Jigra will be dubbed in Telugu and will hit the theatres on October 11.
Jigra starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the main roles.
