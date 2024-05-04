Top 7 times when Indian artists featured in Korean dramas and K-pop

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2024

Anupam Tripathi, famously known for his role of Ali Abdul in Squid Game and earned a lot of critical acclaim for the same.

Anupam has also featured in other Korean dramas like King the Land, Descendants of the Sun, Ode to My Father, etc.

Abhishek Gupta or Lucky is a famous television personality in Korean shows and is loved and adored by his fans.

He was a part of a Korean talk-variety show titled Non-Summit.

Anushka Sen is going to make her debut in the Korean industry with the film, Asia titled Korea.

Sriya Lenka debuted as a member of BLACKSWAN as a 20-year-old and became the first Indian K-pop idol.

Similarly, Aria or Gauthami became a K-pop idol in Korean being the youngest member of the group x:in.

Lara Rajgopalan is an Indian American artist who is a part of girl group called Katseye.

