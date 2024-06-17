Top 7 upcoming Box Office clashes to look forward to
Nishant
| Jun 17, 2024
Big box office clashes are nothing new in Bollywood as many producers aim to release their movies on festive occasions to get the maximum benefit.
The first half of the year was disappointing for Bollywood with not many movies releasing and some big releases ending up as flops.
As the second half starts, here are some of the much-anticipated box-office clashes to look forward to.
Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to release on the Independence day.
Not only that, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abhraham’s Vedaa are also scheduled for an Independence Day release.
In South, Double iSmart and Thangalaan are scheduled for 15th August releases too.
Another one of Akshay Kumar’s movie Sarfira will clash with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 on July 12.
Pawan Kalyan’s OG will clash with Jr. NTR’s Devara on September 27th as Lucky Bhaskar could also be released on the same day.
The Diwali weekend will also see huge releases like, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Singham Again officially announced that the movie will be releasing on November 1st alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
