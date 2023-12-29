Top 7 upcoming Indian new movies in theatres in January 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023

Tauba Tera Jalwa featuring Ameesha Patel and Jatin Khurana to hit theatres on 5th January.

Fire of Love Red starring Krishna Abhishek, Payal Ghosh, and Kamlesh Sawant will also be released in the first week of January.

The Diplomat, releasing on 5th January but not enough information about the same has been revealed yet.

The big release of the month, Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan will be released on 12th January.

It’ll be the second release of Prabhas in such a short period of time.

Salaar was undoubtedly one of the biggest openers of the year and Kalki will be looking to replicate the previous success as well.

We will see Kalki clash with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas which also releases on 12th January.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer, I Am Atal will release on the 19th of January, more details about the movie are yet to be revealed.

Finally, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is scheduled for its premiere on the 25th of January.

A lot of teasers, trailers, and music videos of the movie are out to increase the anticipation for the movie.

