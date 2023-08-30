Top 7 upcoming new horror comedies to watch out for

Here are upcoming new movies in the horror comedy genreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
The horror comedy genre is highly loved among the masses.
Horror comedy movies maintain a balance to scare and laugh you at the same time.
Stree, Bhool Bhuliyaa, and more horror comedy movies have worked well and there are more upcoming films in the category that are set to release.
Stree 2 is a much-awaited sequel of Rajukummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy Stree.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy with a story of a human turning into a werewolf will have a sequel.
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a hit and Akshay Kumar's original film is set to have its third part set to release next year.
This follows around a town that is cursed and 3 people encounter ghosts that make them question superstition and tradition.
Saif Ali Khan's movie is a long waited sequel Go Goa Gone 2
The film is a sequel to the iconic horror comedy Chandramukhi headlined by Rajinikanth.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her Bollywood debut in a horror comedy co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana who is supposed to play a vampire.
