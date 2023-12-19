Top 7 Worst Movies of 2023, how many have you seen?

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

The year 2023 has blessed us with a lot of good movies and huge Bollywood blockbusters as well.

Pathaan and Jawan were the two standout performers when it came to box-office earnings.

While the Box Office can be a parameter to determine how good a movie was but it's not the most accurate way.

Take Animal as an example, the movie earned a fortune at the Box Office but is still considered controversial and even bad by many.

Another example of a movie that didn’t work out was Ganapath, the movie was a flop both earnings and story-wise.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had Salman Khan in the lead but even that was not enough to save the movie as it didn’t perform well due to many reasons.

Although, a remake of the 2020’s Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Shehzada failed to impress on the big screen

Adipurush, the obvious entry into this list, the movie didn’t only have bad VFX but even after having a set storyline, they couldn’t perform well either.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a cute story don’t get us wrong but the movie just didn’t work out that well and ended up being bang average.

