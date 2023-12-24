Top 7 young OTT stars to look forward to in 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

The year saw the rise of a lot of new young stars in both movies and OTT platforms as well.

These are some of the stars that impressed us with their performances on OTT platforms specifically.

Babil Khan impressed with his strong screen presence on The Railway Men on Netflix.

Sidhant Gupta's performance in Jubilee, was charming as he enhanced the series with his presence and emotive acting.

Taha Shah Badussha stood out as Prince Murad in Taj: Divided by Blood, showcasing depth and action skills.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also made her debut this year with The Archies and got critical acclaim from a lot of directors.

Bhuvan Arora made his mark in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor and gained the much-deserved recognition.

Barun Sobti in Kohraa, had an intriguing character much loved by the fans.

Star kids Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda also debuted with The Archies.

