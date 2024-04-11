Top 8 actors who broke up with their partners after getting stardom
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
After Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut, she broke up with Nihaar Pandya, whom she had dated during her modeling career.
During Arjun Kapoor's difficult times in Bollywood, he allegedly dated Arpita Khan. However, their relationship ended abruptly for unspecified reasons.
Both Aditya Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha were once together prior to Sinha's Bollywood debut, but their relationship ended because of divergent objectives.
According to reports, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman dated while "Raaz: The Mystery Continues" was being filmed, but their relationship ended bitterly due to controversies and accusations.
Rajeev Mulchandani and Aishwarya Rai - had a brief romance before to Rai's Bollywood breakthrough, but it ended because of personal conflicts.
Aseem Merchant and Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated during the latter's difficult times in the business, but their relationship ended after Chopra became well-known.
Allegedly at the time of Bhatt's Bollywood debut, Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar ended their relationship amicably before her acting career took off.
Zoheb Yusuf and Anushka Sharma reportedly dated when Sharma was still modeling, but they broke up ahead of her big Bollywood hit, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."
