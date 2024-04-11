Top 8 actors who broke up with their partners after getting stardom

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2024

After Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut, she broke up with Nihaar Pandya, whom she had dated during her modeling career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

During Arjun Kapoor's difficult times in Bollywood, he allegedly dated Arpita Khan. However, their relationship ended abruptly for unspecified reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Both Aditya Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha were once together prior to Sinha's Bollywood debut, but their relationship ended because of divergent objectives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman dated while "Raaz: The Mystery Continues" was being filmed, but their relationship ended bitterly due to controversies and accusations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajeev Mulchandani and Aishwarya Rai - had a brief romance before to Rai's Bollywood breakthrough, but it ended because of personal conflicts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aseem Merchant and Priyanka Chopra reportedly dated during the latter's difficult times in the business, but their relationship ended after Chopra became well-known.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allegedly at the time of Bhatt's Bollywood debut, Alia Bhatt and Ali Dadarkar ended their relationship amicably before her acting career took off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zoheb Yusuf and Anushka Sharma reportedly dated when Sharma was still modeling, but they broke up ahead of her big Bollywood hit, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 12 Malayalam movies on OTT that are ahead of their time and a must-watch

 

 Find Out More