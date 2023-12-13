Top 8 Allu Arjun movies to watch on OTT as you wait for Pushpa 2

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Allu Arjun’s much awaited Pushpa 2 is expected to release in 2024.

The first part of the movie was a huge hit Worldwide and fans have high expectations from the second one as well.

Allu Arjun gave a standout performance in Pushpa and if you loved his role you should check more of his movies.

Allu Arjun played the lead role in the action thriller Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Watch it on Netflix.

Race Gurram is the story of two brothers and their different ways of living, watch on SonyLIV.

One of the earlier works of his came with Vedam where he starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Anushka Shetty in the movie Vedam, on SunNXT.

He had a notable role in Yevadu alongside his brother Ram Charan. Watch on Netflix.

Allu is seen playing the role of a soldier in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, watch on Zee5.

The Arya series is also one of his notable works that you can watch on SunNXT.

Sarrainodu is another action movie starring Allu Arjun where he is seen playing the role of an ex-army man. On Disney+ Hotstar.

As you prepare for the release of Pushpa 2, do not forget to watch the first part of the movie, Pushpa: The Rise which can be streamed on Prime Video.

