Top 8 Anime series revolving around food

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

For those who enjoy traditional sweets and Japanese candies, Dagashi Kashi is an ideal series.

Cooking With Valkyries is sure to please lovers of the well-liked Gacha game Honkai Impact 3rd.

If you enjoy food anime, it's difficult to overlook Gourmet Girl Graffiti.

Fans adore watching Ben-To, which is quite the craze in this genre.

For everything you need in a show with skilled bartending, Batenda is the ideal choice.

Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family is a comprehensive offering that is well worth seeing.

In the fantastical world of Toriko, numerous foods, including ice cream and hamburgers, are cultivated on land.

As the name implies, Restaurant to Another World is unique in its own way.

