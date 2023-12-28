Top 8 best Korean dramas of 2023 that are unmissable on Netflix, Viki and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

Every show touched our hearts with their vulnerability, made us laugh and made us cry which left a mark in our hearts for these Korean dramas.

The audience was engaged by Moving. It is a fantasy action drama about teenagers with superhuman abilities, based on a webtoon by Kang Full.

The Good Bad Mother was a raw, heartbreaking, and emotionally charged ride. Lee Do Hyun demonstrated once more why he is still such a gifted artist.

The historical drama My Dearest, which was arguably one of the most watched programs of the year, is still another great favorite.

A CODA (child of deaf adults) who is torn between his desire to study music and his responsibilities to his parents and sibling is the protagonist of the fantasy coming-of-age tale Twinkling Watermelon.

Crash Course In Romance is a charming romance set against the backdrop of South Korea's extremely competitive educational system.

The Glory became popular very quickly because of its storyline and on screen performances.

In the steamy romance My Demon, Kim Yoo-jung plays an arrogant CEO and Song Kang plays a 200-year-old demon who appears to have lost his abilities.

