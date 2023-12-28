Top 8 best Korean dramas of 2023 that are unmissable on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Every show touched our hearts with their vulnerability, made us laugh and made us cry which left a mark in our hearts for these Korean dramas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The audience was engaged by Moving. It is a fantasy action drama about teenagers with superhuman abilities, based on a webtoon by Kang Full.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Bad Mother was a raw, heartbreaking, and emotionally charged ride. Lee Do Hyun demonstrated once more why he is still such a gifted artist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The historical drama My Dearest, which was arguably one of the most watched programs of the year, is still another great favorite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A CODA (child of deaf adults) who is torn between his desire to study music and his responsibilities to his parents and sibling is the protagonist of the fantasy coming-of-age tale Twinkling Watermelon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Course In Romance is a charming romance set against the backdrop of South Korea's extremely competitive educational system.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory became popular very quickly because of its storyline and on screen performances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the steamy romance My Demon, Kim Yoo-jung plays an arrogant CEO and Song Kang plays a 200-year-old demon who appears to have lost his abilities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood celebrity pairs you won't believe are of the same age