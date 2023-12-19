Top 8 biggest South Indian flops of 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
South Indian movie industry is on the right track as their movies are making more and more money as time goes on.
But not all movies went on to become hits, here are some movies that crashed at the Box Office and couldn’t live up to our expectations.
Tiger Nageswara Rao had the concept down right but the movie wasn’t convincing enough for it to be a hit.
Fans had big hopes from Adipurush which it couldn’t live up to, with a budget that big the film should’ve made much more.
Agent, an action spy movie couldn't live up to expectations as it crashed in Box Office.
Custody also disappointed the fans and didn’t do well at the Box Office either.
Action-comedy movie, Selfiee crashed big time at the Box Office making only 23 crores.
Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role couldn’t save the movie Bholaa Shankar as it crashed at the Box Office.
The Telugu movie Spy couldn’t even cross its budget and was declared a flop too.
Ravanasura was also a big-time disaster with a budget of 50 crores, the movie couldn’t even make half of it.
