Top 8 Bollywood actors who can't vote in Indian elections 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Despite being very popular due to their films in the Indian industry, these actors won’t be able to take part in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her British citizenship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif, another Bollywood star, is ineligible to vote in India because of her British nationality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez, originally a Sri Lankan actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her Sri Lankan citizenship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actor Imran Khan cannot vote in India because he is an American citizen by birth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone, a Canadian-American actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her citizenship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi is a Canadian-Moroccan dancer, cannot vote in India because of her Canadian citizen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nargis Fakhri, an American actress seen in Bollywood movies cannot vote in Indian elections due to her American citizenship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin, a French actress raised in India, cannot vote in Indian elections because she is a French citizen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D’Cruz, has a Portuguese descent, cannot vote in India because she is a Portuguese citizen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepti Naval, a veteran actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her American citizenship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 South Indian films on OTT that were a blockbuster
Find Out More