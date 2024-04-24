Top 8 Bollywood actors who can't vote in Indian elections 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Despite being very popular due to their films in the Indian industry, these actors won’t be able to take part in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s one of the most prominent Bollywood actresses, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her British citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif, another Bollywood star, is ineligible to vote in India because of her British nationality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez, originally a Sri Lankan actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her Sri Lankan citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood actor Imran Khan cannot vote in India because he is an American citizen by birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone, a Canadian-American actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian-Moroccan dancer, cannot vote in India because of her Canadian citizen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nargis Fakhri, an American actress seen in Bollywood movies cannot vote in Indian elections due to her American citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki Koechlin, a French actress raised in India, cannot vote in Indian elections because she is a French citizen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’Cruz, has a Portuguese descent, cannot vote in India because she is a Portuguese citizen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepti Naval, a veteran actress, cannot vote in Indian elections due to her American citizenship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 South Indian films on OTT that were a blockbuster

 

 Find Out More