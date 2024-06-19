Top 8 Bollywood actors who endured their breakups publicly

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

Ranbir and Deepika: Split up over rumors of cheating.

Aditya Pancholi and Kangana: Allegations of abuse marked the end of their relationship.

After eighteen years together, Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced, citing incompatibilities.

After six years of dating, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande called it quits.

Kareena and Shahid parted ways while "Jab We Met" was being filmed.

Legal battles and a public spat over an alleged affair between Hrithik and Kangana happened a few years ago.

Salman and Aishwarya's turbulent relationship came to an end due to abuse claims.

Hrithik and Sussanne: After 14 years of marriage, they got a friendly divorce.

