Top 8 Bollywood actors who endured their breakups publicly
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 19, 2024
Ranbir and Deepika: Split up over rumors of cheating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Pancholi and Kangana: Allegations of abuse marked the end of their relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After eighteen years together, Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced, citing incompatibilities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After six years of dating, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande called it quits.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena and Shahid parted ways while "Jab We Met" was being filmed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Legal battles and a public spat over an alleged affair between Hrithik and Kangana happened a few years ago.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Aishwarya's turbulent relationship came to an end due to abuse claims.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik and Sussanne: After 14 years of marriage, they got a friendly divorce.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood actors who have rented their co-actor's houses
Find Out More